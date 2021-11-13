JOE Price Down 13.7% This Week (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market cap of $290.32 million and approximately $16.62 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00003856 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00072885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00074045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.14 or 0.00097837 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,645.37 or 0.07198587 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,877.67 or 1.00536119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 116,663,023 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

