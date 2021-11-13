JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $330,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,164,000.

OTCMKTS:JOFFU opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

