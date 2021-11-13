Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $244.00.

Several research firms have commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $264.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,937. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $252.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.86. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $273.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter worth $171,688,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,034,000 after purchasing an additional 481,821 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth $91,793,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,129,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,603,000 after purchasing an additional 314,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,707,000 after purchasing an additional 284,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

