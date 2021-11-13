JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts DCC (LON:DCC) Price Target to GBX 7,640

DCC (LON:DCC) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,783 ($101.69) to GBX 7,640 ($99.82) in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,153 ($93.45).

Get DCC alerts:

Shares of LON DCC opened at GBX 6,112 ($79.85) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6,188.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6,128.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,178 ($67.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,684 ($87.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 55.85 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. DCC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

In other DCC news, insider Alan Ralph bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,148 ($80.32) per share, with a total value of £92,220 ($120,486.02).

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.