JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHTX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 821.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 350,978 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,439,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $911,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FHTX stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $28.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a current ratio of 8.81.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 140.74% and a negative net margin of 8,565.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Foghorn Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foghorn Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

