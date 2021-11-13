JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $281,000 Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAC stock opened at $133.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $140.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $3.4886 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 89.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

