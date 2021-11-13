JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 64,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ayro by 2,330.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ayro by 89.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ayro in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ayro in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ayro by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the period. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ayro alerts:

AYRO stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Ayro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $105.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 3.81.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter. Ayro had a negative return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 835.12%.

Ayro Company Profile

AYRO, Inc engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.