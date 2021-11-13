JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 8,944 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,943 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,849,000 after purchasing an additional 166,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

PRAX stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.87. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.92.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 23,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $458,565.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 401,942 shares of company stock worth $7,634,068 over the last three months. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

