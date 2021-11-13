JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target to $165.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $163.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $152.58 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $103.94 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares during the period. Rudius Management LP increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rudius Management LP now owns 369,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 308,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

