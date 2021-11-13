JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on the retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 308 ($4.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

TSCO stock opened at GBX 285 ($3.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tesco has a 1-year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.15). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 265.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 243.72. The firm has a market cap of £21.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

