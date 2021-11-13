JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 68,947 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 76.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,947 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 160,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNTY shares. TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

CNTY opened at $15.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $444.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $16.44.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.80 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

