JulSwap (JULD) Price Reaches $0.0507 on Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $28.56 million and $10.74 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0507 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, JulSwap has traded 75.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78467568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00072431 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00074559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097552 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,654.08 or 0.07181729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,669.72 or 0.99792012 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,540 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

