KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

KB Home (NYSE:KBH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE KBH opened at $42.65 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.88.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,861 shares of company stock valued at $15,267,641 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in KB Home by 261.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in KB Home by 11.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth $240,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the first quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

