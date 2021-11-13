KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.27

Shares of KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and traded as low as $15.01. KDDI shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 70,194 shares traded.

KDDIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KDDI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96.

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

