Keller Group (LON:KLR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $886.80

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 886.80 ($11.59) and traded as high as GBX 932 ($12.18). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 932 ($12.18), with a volume of 76,135 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £674.04 million and a P/E ratio of 12.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 957.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 886.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other Keller Group news, insider Michael Speakman sold 3,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93), for a total value of £30,105.90 ($39,333.55).

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

