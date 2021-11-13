Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Posts Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYB traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 828. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.09 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.78. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

