KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KemPharm had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a positive return on equity of 22.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS.

KMPH traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $9.12. 313,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,763. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. KemPharm has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $22.08.

Get KemPharm alerts:

In related news, CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 6,380 shares of company stock worth $56,744 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMPH. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in KemPharm by 72.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in KemPharm in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in KemPharm by 32.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in KemPharm in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in KemPharm in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. 22.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KMPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of KemPharm in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.