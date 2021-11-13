Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Sells $954,000.00 in Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). Analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KROS. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

