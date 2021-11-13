Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KROS. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $61.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $88.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 95,302 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $3,923,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,292 shares of company stock worth $7,806,410 in the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

