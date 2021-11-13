Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper have outpaced the industry year-to-date. The company's third-quarter 2021 top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics witnessed robust growth on a two-year basis. Results gained from a solid top-line momentum as well as strong market share gains and in-market performances across categories and brands. Sales were driven by growth across all business segments, with the Beverage Concentrates and Latin America Beverages segments posting strong double-digit growth. Management raised its cc sales view for 2021. However, it continues to witness higher input and labor costs, transportation and logistics costs, and supply-chain disruptions, which are likely to persist for the rest of the year. Management is currently experiencing higher-than-expected inflation.”

KDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $37.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,096. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,514,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,208,000 after buying an additional 744,500 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 131,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

