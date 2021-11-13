KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) – KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stevanato Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stevanato Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $245.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STVN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

NYSE:STVN opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Stevanato Group has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $553,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,981,000. Institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

