KeyCorp Comments on SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Shares of SEAS stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.95. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $70.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.37 and a beta of 2.31.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 7,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $442,323.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,395,000 after buying an additional 86,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

