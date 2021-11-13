Kinaxis’ (KXS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Eight Capital

Eight Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$225.67.

KXS stock opened at C$211.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$195.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$170.32. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$124.05 and a 12 month high of C$211.88. The company has a market cap of C$5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,061.43.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$197.00, for a total transaction of C$738,763.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$759,448.49. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total transaction of C$783,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,039,935.06. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,110.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

