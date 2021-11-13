Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Price Hits $0.0173 on Major Exchanges

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 81.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $2.33 million worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 297.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kingdom Game 4.0 alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00072974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00074070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00097708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,613.21 or 0.07175616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,462.94 or 1.00268819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kingdom Game 4.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.