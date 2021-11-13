Kingspan Group’s (KGSPY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KGSPY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kingspan Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kingspan Group has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of KGSPY stock opened at $116.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.24. Kingspan Group has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

