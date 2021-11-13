Kingstone Companies, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Kingstone Companies has decreased its dividend payment by 39.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Kingstone Companies has a payout ratio of 32.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kingstone Companies to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Kingstone Companies stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KINS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

