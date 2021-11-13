Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KINS traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $5.12. 86,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,268. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $8.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is -25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KINS. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 906,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.