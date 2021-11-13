Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

