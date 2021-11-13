Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €108.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 11th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €104.27 ($122.67).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KBX stock opened at €91.60 ($107.76) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.01. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €95.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is €98.84.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.