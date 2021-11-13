Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $3.95 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.12% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $3.62 on Thursday. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

