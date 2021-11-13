KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

TSE KPT opened at C$10.56 on Friday. KP Tissue has a one year low of C$10.00 and a one year high of C$12.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.01.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$339.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KP Tissue will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KPT shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KP Tissue from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

