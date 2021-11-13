Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.96) Per Share

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Krystal Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.96) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.75). William Blair also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.57) EPS.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

KRYS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Shares of KRYS opened at $47.50 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 48.2% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.0% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 133,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.