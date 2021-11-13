Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 112.31%.

KYMR stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.89. 235,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,420. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.23. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $91.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KYMR shares. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Richard Chesworth sold 33,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,030,793.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,793.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,775 shares of company stock valued at $9,004,616. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

