L Wilbert Platzer Sells 673 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Stock

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $270.40 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $247.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 169,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

KWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

