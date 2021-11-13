Lake Street Capital Trims Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Target Price to $16.00

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $435.92 million, a P/E ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 0.61. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $21.04.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLT. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allot Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

