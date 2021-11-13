Lamden (TAU) Achieves Market Cap of $43.93 Million

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, Lamden has traded down 36.8% against the dollar. One Lamden coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lamden has a market capitalization of $43.93 million and $1.05 million worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

Lamden (TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Buying and Selling Lamden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

