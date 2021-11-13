Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Get Lantheus alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

LNTH stock opened at $30.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lantheus will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $29,447.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $54,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $218,301. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 1,293.4% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,011 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $69,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lantheus (LNTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.