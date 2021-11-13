Leelyn Smith LLC Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,728,350,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235,603 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total value of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total transaction of $793,088.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,795 shares of company stock worth $7,555,582. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $331.40 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $331.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $301.56 and its 200 day moving average is $291.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.65.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

