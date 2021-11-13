Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 6,387 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Leelyn Smith LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 81.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $134.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.29. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $103.21 and a 12-month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

