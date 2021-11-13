Leelyn Smith LLC Takes Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Newell Brands by 122.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,489,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,373,000 after buying an additional 1,371,390 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,991,000 after buying an additional 1,287,122 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 209.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,784,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after buying an additional 1,208,393 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $27,470,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at $27,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL opened at $24.26 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

NWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

