Leslie-Ann Reed Acquires 134,417 Shares of Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) Stock

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 134,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £250,015.62 ($326,647.01).

Shares of LON:LTG opened at GBX 188.80 ($2.47) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 82.09. Learning Technologies Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 125.50 ($1.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 238.20 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 195.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.14%. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTG. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Learning Technologies Group Company Profile

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

