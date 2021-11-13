Lethean Market Cap Tops $1.53 Million (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 54.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $20,738.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lethean has traded up 53.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,761.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,623.47 or 0.07251197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.21 or 0.00390840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $661.29 or 0.01037136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00086954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.34 or 0.00413005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.15 or 0.00269983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.84 or 0.00255389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.