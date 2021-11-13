Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $191.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.50.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $167.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.73 and its 200-day moving average is $172.83. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $142.63 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.43% and a return on equity of 6.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,268,000 after acquiring an additional 413,102 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 61,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Broadband (LBRDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.