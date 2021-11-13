Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 77 ($1.01) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Assura presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 85.57 ($1.12).

Get Assura alerts:

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 70.30 ($0.92) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.15. Assura has a 52 week low of GBX 68.10 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 74.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 127.17.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.