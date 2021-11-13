Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 815 ($10.65) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 604 ($7.89) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 684.44 ($8.94).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 718 ($9.38) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £6.83 billion and a PE ratio of 54.39. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 532.61 ($6.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.80 ($9.53). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 614.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 611.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.