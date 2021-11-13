Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Harworth Group (LON:HWG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 184 ($2.40) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a top pick rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Harworth Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of HWG opened at GBX 176.50 ($2.31) on Tuesday. Harworth Group has a one year low of GBX 97 ($1.27) and a one year high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The company has a market cap of £569.61 million and a P/E ratio of 6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 169.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 152.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

In related news, insider Katerina Patmore bought 9,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £15,417.36 ($20,142.88).

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

