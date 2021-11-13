LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS. LifeMD updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

LifeMD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,882. LifeMD has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $33.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $145.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFMD. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other LifeMD news, insider Corey Deutsch purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,535.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Happy David Walters purchased 41,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $299,801.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,148,956 shares in the company, valued at $15,450,993.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 69,164 shares of company stock valued at $496,195 in the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LifeMD stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

