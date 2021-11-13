LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225 million.

LFVN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. 44,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,830. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $94.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.35. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. LifeVantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 37.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

