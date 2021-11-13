LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $225 million-$235 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225 million.
LFVN traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.15. 44,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,830. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $94.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.35. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $11.49.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. LifeVantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 37.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.
