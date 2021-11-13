Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP Sells $802,985.44 in Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

LNC opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.84 and a 200 day moving average of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.16. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

