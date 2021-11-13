Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €320.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($376.47) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €289.41 ($340.48).

Shares of LIN opened at €294.25 ($346.18) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57. Linde has a 1 year low of €199.35 ($234.53) and a 1 year high of €291.55 ($343.00). The stock has a market cap of $150.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €267.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €255.78.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

